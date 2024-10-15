Industrial vacuums IVR 100/75-Pp Sc
The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner with a multi-stage compressed air drive.Dust or paste-like substances can be easily conveyed over long distances by the powerful vacuum.
The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc is an industrial vacuum cleaner that works with a multi-stage compressed air drive.The high vacuum ensures that dust and paste-like substances can move over long distances. The high-performance pocket filter is also ideal for fine dust particles and is available in 1.75 m². The 100-litre container features a convenient set-down mechanism, which also enables hassle-free resumption of work. The IVR 100/75-Pp Sc facilitates low-dust emptying thanks to the polyethylene bag and pressure compensation hose.
Features and benefits
Low-dust emptying system with PE bag
- Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose.
Manual shaking mechanism for easy filter cleaning
- Regular operation of the shaking lever for constantly high suction power.
- Unrivalled effective manual filter cleaning thanks to reinforcement lattice in every filter bag.
Low-noise operation
- Quiet operation thanks to sound-damped drive unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|203 / 732
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|500 / 50
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|7,5
|Vacuuming type
|Pneumatic
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|55 - 80
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|107
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|110,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 760 x 1583