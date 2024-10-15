Industrial vacuums IVR-B 20/8
Small, versatile IVR-B 20/8 build-in unit with stainless steel container and side channel blower. Suitable for vacuuming press remnants, shavings and coarse dust.
The IVR-B 20/8 industrial vacuum cleaner is perfect for demanding applications in the metal- and plastics-processing industry. Its particularly low and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. Thanks to the powerful cartridge filter and the high-quality stainless steel container, punchings, swarf and dust can be safely and reliably vacuumed up without any difficulty. The durable side channel blower also guarantees continuous use, e.g. in production lines, whilst an effective muffler reduces the operating noise to a minimum. In addition, the usual components were deliberately omitted in the design of the machine in order to guarantee easy operation and keep the maintenance effort very low.
Features and benefits
Compact dimensionsEasy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines. The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications. Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Freestanding stainless steel collection containerThe collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine. Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerCompact machine with 0.8 kW rated input power for vacuuming solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
- For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
- Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|39 / 140
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|90 / 9
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,8
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50 DN 40
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|0,7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|32
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|32,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|610 x 450 x 480