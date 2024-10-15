Industrial vacuums IVR-B 50/30
Space-saving build-in unit: the IVR-B 50/30 industrial vacuum with durable side channel blower and cartridge filter for (metal) shavings, press remnants and coarse dust.
The IVR-B 50/30 build-in unit is a compact industrial vacuum with low height – perfect for direct installation in the metalworking and plastics processing industry. Thanks to the focus on the essential vacuum elements, the machine impresses with extremely simple handling and maintenance. The durable side channel blower enables continuous use without making any compromises, e.g. in production lines. With the cartridge filter in the container cover, the machine is perfect for vacuuming shavings, press remnants and coarse dust. The robust container made from painted steel sheet is designed specially for industrial use. An integrated silencer reduces the noise level to a pleasant minimum.
Features and benefits
Compact dimensionsEasy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines. The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications. Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Freestanding stainless steel collection containerThe collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine. Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerCompact machine with 3 kW rated input power for vacuuming solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
- For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
- Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|88 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|70
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|70,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|835 x 715 x 570