battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs
Incl. a carrying strap and flexible suction tube perfect for installation work: our powerful battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs with practical accessory kit for tradesmen.
Speed is of the essence in trade, our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs comes in useful. Easy to handle, light, cordless, durable and very powerful, it is close at hand when drilling dust or other dirt, e.g. that arises during installation work, needs to be removed. The accessory kit adapted specially to the requirements of tradesmen includes a comfortable carrying strap, a flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush, thus often making the use of large and corded vacuum cleaners obsolete. The HV 1/1 Bp Cs can also be used for many other cleaning tasks – other accessory kits are also available for building service, furniture or vehicle cleaning. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this machine version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
With large filter area and efficient turbineStrong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
Compact, lightweight and flexible to usePermits working in all directions (360° application).
With our efficient eco!efficiency modeSaves energy and extends battery life. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
- For indicating the remaining running time directly on the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery in real time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|0,9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Air flow (l/s)
|33
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|47 / 4,7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 100 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|313 x 115 x 315
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 0.5 m
- Suction hose type: Stretchable suction hose
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Prefilter
- Carrying strap
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
Application areas
- Optimal for tradesmen for removing drill dust, for example