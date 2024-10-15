battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs

Incl. a carrying strap and flexible suction tube perfect for installation work: our powerful battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs with practical accessory kit for tradesmen.

Speed is of the essence in trade, our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs comes in useful. Easy to handle, light, cordless, durable and very powerful, it is close at hand when drilling dust or other dirt, e.g. that arises during installation work, needs to be removed. The accessory kit adapted specially to the requirements of tradesmen includes a comfortable carrying strap, a flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush, thus often making the use of large and corded vacuum cleaners obsolete. The HV 1/1 Bp Cs can also be used for many other cleaning tasks – other accessory kits are also available for building service, furniture or vehicle cleaning. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this machine version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs: With large filter area and efficient turbine
With large filter area and efficient turbine
Strong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs: Compact, lightweight and flexible to use
Compact, lightweight and flexible to use
Permits working in all directions (360° application).
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs: With our efficient eco!efficiency mode
With our efficient eco!efficiency mode
Saves energy and extends battery life. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
  • For indicating the remaining running time directly on the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery in real time.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Container capacity (l) 0,9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Air flow (l/s) 33
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 47 / 4,7
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 100 (2,5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 313 x 115 x 315

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 0.5 m
  • Suction hose type: Stretchable suction hose
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Prefilter
  • Carrying strap

Equipment

  • eco!efficiency mode
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs
Application areas
  • Optimal for tradesmen for removing drill dust, for example
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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