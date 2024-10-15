Speed is of the essence in trade, our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs comes in useful. Easy to handle, light, cordless, durable and very powerful, it is close at hand when drilling dust or other dirt, e.g. that arises during installation work, needs to be removed. The accessory kit adapted specially to the requirements of tradesmen includes a comfortable carrying strap, a flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush, thus often making the use of large and corded vacuum cleaners obsolete. The HV 1/1 Bp Cs can also be used for many other cleaning tasks – other accessory kits are also available for building service, furniture or vehicle cleaning. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this machine version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.