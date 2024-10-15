Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Edition
Powerful and very quiet dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Edition with impact protection, high manoeuvrability and safety against overturning. Delivery incl. 10 fleece filter bags. Optional HEPA filter.
Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 Edition combines high suction power with clever equipment details, a high level of user comfort and a wide range of applications. Comfortably operated using a foot switch, tilt-proof, very smooth, manoeuvrable and with a delta-shaped bend, professional building service contractors in particular benefit from the many advantages of the machine during long work activities in offices, retail, catering establishments, but also in private households too. Thanks to the very low operating noise, the T 12/1 Edition can also be used without any problems in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels and also at any time of the day. The power cable can be stored either at an integrated cable organiser at the turbine head or on a fold-out cable hook, whereas the floor nozzle has a secure stand in parking position. 10 fleece filter bags are included in the scope of delivery. On request, a high-performance HEPA filter is also available.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filter
- The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
- High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
- Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Main filter basket
- Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
- Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1300
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels