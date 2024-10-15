Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Ap GB
The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful, dual-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. Thanks to the efficient cleaning of the flat pleated filter by air blast, the suction power remains almost constant.
The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. This is effectively cleaned using the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures consistently high suction power, longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 65/2 Ap has an electronic fill level control during wet vacuum cleaning, which prevents the maximum permissible fill level from being exceeded. The absorbed liquids can be easily disposed of via a permanently attached, oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily attached to the vacuum cleaner using the clip system. The machine has a hose storage compartment, an accessories holder and a large storage area, e.g. for tools. Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 65/2 Ap all the portability it needs.
Features and benefits
On-board storage
- Large, practical storage area on the casing head.
- Tools and accessories are always to hand.
Integrated drain hose (oil-resistant)
- The easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button.
- Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power.
- Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Hose and bend attachment
- Always securely fastened during transport.
- Practical and neat machine stowage.
Ergonomic push handle
- Convenient and easy transport of the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|567 x 482 x 920
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning