Forecourt unit AT-C

Check tyre pressures and inflate tyres exactly: with our calibrated tyre inflator AT-C for pressures up to 8 bar. With electronic coin acceptor for different coins and tokens.

Increase attractiveness of location, generate additional sales: With our AT-C tyre inflator you offer your customers a useful additional service without high investment costs. The tyre inflator is equipped with an electronic coin acceptor, which accepts different coins and tokens. You control the up to 7-minute runtime of the machine individually and steplessly. The machine is calibrated and allows precise checking and inflation of tyres up to 8 bar.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AT-C: Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Precise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Forecourt unit AT-C: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Forecourt unit AT-C: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Calibration
Protection class IP44
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (kW) 0,45
Application areas
  • For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited