Forecourt unit AT-C Fp

Thanks to the integrated frost protection, our calibrated tyre inflator AT-C Fp can also be used in the winter months without any problems. For checking and accurately inflating tyres up to 8 bar.

Equipped with integrated frost protection as standard, our AT-C Fp tyre inflator also works reliably and with precision in the cold season. Calibrated according to the country-specific requirements, it allows precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes. Thanks to the electronic coin acceptor, different coins and tokens can be used – according to your individual requirements. With the AT-C Fp you increase the attractiveness of your location with little effort and expense and at the same time generate welcome additional sales.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AT-C Fp: Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Precise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Forecourt unit AT-C Fp: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Forecourt unit AT-C Fp: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Calibration
Protection class IP44
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (kW) 0,45
Forecourt unit AT-C Fp
Application areas
  • For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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