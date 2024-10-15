With our AWT-C Fp tyre inflator you offer your customers an attractive and practical additional service, which incidentally allows you to generate more sales. The machine is designed for tyre pressure up to 8 bar and is calibrated in order to satisfy country-specific regulations. Apart from the precise checking and control of the tyre pressure, it has an integrated water dispenser for filling the windscreen washer fluid. This is frost-protected and can also be used in the winter months without any problems. An electronic coin acceptor permits use of different coins and tokens, which, like the infinitely variable runtime of up to 7 minutes, can be customised.