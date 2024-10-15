With the Air Water Tower AWT Fp from the range of Kärcher forecourt units, untidy sites are a thing of the past. There are no tyre pressure gauges, watering cans or similar containers in the way. Instead the AWT Fp is a tyre pressure gauge and water dispenser in one space-saving unit. Tyre pressures can be checked and adjusted easily up to 8 bar. The integrated water dispenser delivers clean water, such as for the water container for cleaning the windscreen, whilst a similarly integrated frost protection function ensures reliable operation at all times also on cold days in winter. The electronic coin acceptor accepts both coins and tokens and can be programmed easily to suit your specific requirements. The run time of the unit can also be set individually to anything up to 7 minutes.