Forecourt unit AWT Fp

Also suitable for use in winter: the frost-protected Air Water Tower AWT Fp is a precise tyre pressure gauge and convenient water dispenser in one forecourt unit.

With the Air Water Tower AWT Fp from the range of Kärcher forecourt units, untidy sites are a thing of the past. There are no tyre pressure gauges, watering cans or similar containers in the way. Instead the AWT Fp is a tyre pressure gauge and water dispenser in one space-saving unit. Tyre pressures can be checked and adjusted easily up to 8 bar. The integrated water dispenser delivers clean water, such as for the water container for cleaning the windscreen, whilst a similarly integrated frost protection function ensures reliable operation at all times also on cold days in winter. The electronic coin acceptor accepts both coins and tokens and can be programmed easily to suit your specific requirements. The run time of the unit can also be set individually to anything up to 7 minutes.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AWT Fp: Integrated water dispenser
Integrated water dispenser
Convenient and effortless water removal. Site remains tidy as watering cans and similar containers are not required.
Forecourt unit AWT Fp: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Forecourt unit AWT Fp: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Protection class IP44
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (kW) 0,45
Forecourt unit AWT Fp
Application areas
  • Frost protected Air Water Tower for easy tyre pressure adjustment, with integrated water dispenser
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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