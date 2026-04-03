Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end
DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Material
|Plastic
|Connection at the accessory end
|Cone
|Connection to suction hose¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|295 x 85 x 51
¹⁾ Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. ¹⁾ Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards.