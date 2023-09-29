Car interior cleaning kit

From the footwell and the seats to the car boot: the special accessory kit for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners ensures uninterrupted interior car cleaning.

With the extensive accessory kit consisting of the 1.5-metre extension hose, extra-long crevice nozzle, car nozzle, suction brush with hard bristles, suction brush with soft bristles and microfibre cloth for smooth surfaces and window surfaces, interior car cleaning is child's play – and the car becomes a spotlessly clean feel-good zone. Whether footwell, foot mat, car seats, dashboard, central console, windows or car boot: this accessory kit makes the whole car interior sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Features and benefits
Comprehensive accessory kit for thorough cleaning of all car interior surfaces
Including 1.5 m extension hose for a larger operating radius and more freedom of movement
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Fabric fibre composition 80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 560 x 230 x 130
Application areas
  • Hallways
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Side pockets in the car
  • Dashboard
  • Center console
  • Car trunk
  • Car seats
  • Back seat
  • Footwell
  • Windscreens
