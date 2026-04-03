High-quality workmanship and the use of robust components, such as a brass base body, guarantee a long service life for our newly developed Basic 2 cup foam lance. The machine is designed for high-pressure cleaners which have a flow rate of 700 to 800 litres per hour and do not feature our Servo Control function, and it impresses with outstanding foam quality. At the same time, your cleaning agent consumption will be reduced by about half when using our RM 838 VehiclePro foam cleaner. An integrated plate allows precise, three-stage adjustment of the dosage and eliminates the possibility of unintended adjustment. In addition, the stable, robust and ergonomic cleaning agent container is also very easy to fill thanks to its large opening and is quick to replace.