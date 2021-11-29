Detail nozzle

Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, the applications are numerous.

Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, ideal for numerous uses in kitchens, bathrooms and WCs. Makes cleaning in crevices easy.

Features and benefits
Attachment for accessories
  • Attachment for brushes, power nozzle and extension
Curved shape
  • Better accessibility of places difficult to reach
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 50 x 40
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Carpets
  • Blinds/roller shutters
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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