Extension suction tube
Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings. The suction tube is 0.5 m long and has a nominal size of 35 mm.
Features and benefits
For areas that are difficult to access, e.g. high ceilings, low light shafts, etc.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|480 x 40 x 40
Application areas
- High ceilings
- Light wells