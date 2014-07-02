FJ 6 foam jet
FJ 6 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
FJ 6 foam jet with extra powerful foam for effortless cleaning of all surfaces such as paintwork, glass or stone. Ideal for vehicles, conservatories, garden furniture, façades, steps, caravans, paths, walls, blinds, patios, driveways, etc. The container capacity is 0.6 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam jet, attach the foam jet to the trigger gun and apply the foam. The detergent dosage can be conveniently adjusted on the foam jet (yellow button). The jet level can be varied as required. Rinse the foam jet with clean water after use to prevent blockages caused by detergent residues. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7. Works brilliantly with the Kärcher Ultra Foam Cleaner.
Features and benefits
Tank with 0.6 litre capacity
- Lasts longer without refilling
Easy replacement of various RM
- Extremely user-friendly.
Powerful, adhering foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces
Detergent dosing unit
- Cleaning agent consumption depends on use.
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|93 x 201 x 184
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Terrace
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Paths
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes