Hard surface cleaner FR 50

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.

The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 500
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 13,9
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CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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