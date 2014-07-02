High-end HP trigger gun
High-end spray guns with optimised flow. Small pressure losses also with water volumes up to 2500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best conditions for use in the food sector and in industry. Connector for HP hoses M 22 × 1.5.
Robust and durable high end trigger gun made of food-grade and seawater-resistant materials. Ideal for professional use, e.g. food industry. With optimised flow for low pressure loss at water flow rates of up to 2500 l/h. Connector for high-pressure hoses M 22 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1