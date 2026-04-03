High pressure articulated joint
For hard-to-reach areas: High-pressure articulated joint with infinite angle adjustment up to 120°. Simply attach directly to the spray lance of the pressure washer.
Thanks to the infinite angle adjustment of the high-pressure articulated joint – up to 120° – you can effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas during high-pressure cleaning operations. This tool allows you to clean machines, vehicles, undercarriages, façades, roofs and many other items quickly and efficiently. It is attached, very easily and conveniently, directly on the spray lance of the pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (bar)
|300
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5