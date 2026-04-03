High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

20 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) equipped with the time-saving and robust EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Approved for pressures up to 315 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 315
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,1
High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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