High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|10
|Connection thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,7