iSolar HP hose 7

High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 7. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

The high-quality and flexible high-pressure hose with rubber covering is suitable for use in combination with the iSolar TL 7. The outer layer of the hose has especially good sliding characteristics - ideal for extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 8,5
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,6
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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