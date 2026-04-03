High-quality microfibre cloth set for optimum cleanliness across the entire kitchen. The two microfibre floor cloths for the floor nozzle EasyFix guarantee a brilliantly clean kitchen floor. A hook-and-loop system enables them to be fixed easily and quickly to the floor nozzle EasyFix and removed without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the microfibre cover for the hand nozzle, you can effortlessly remove stubborn dirt (e. g. on the hobs) yourself. And the microfibre stainless steel cloth will make any stainless steel surface gleam.