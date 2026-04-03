PowerControl spray lance 034
Infinitely variable pressure adjustment during operation directly in the operator's gripping area, especially for machines without servo control function. The cleaning performance can be adapted to the respective task in an instant. The low pressure mode for the application of the cleaning agent and the adjustment of the jet level round off the product.
Our PowerControl spray lance 034 allows you to infinitely adapt the cleaning performance of your high-pressure cleaner to the respective task at any time. Whether you need more or less pressure: the patented Kärcher power nozzle contour increases the cleaning performance by around 40 per cent. The control for the pressure adjustment lies within direct reach and is very easy to operate during the work. For the targeted application of cleaning agents a low pressure mode is integrated, while the spray level adjustment guarantees the correct working angle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2