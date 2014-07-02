Roller brush, hard, red, CV 38/1, CV 38/2

Hard roller brush with a length of 356 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with hard, red 10 mm polyamide bristles and is perfect for cleaning needle felt floor coverings, for example. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 356
Hardness grade hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour red
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 356 x 61 x 61
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Compatible machines
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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