Roller brush, standard bristles, black, CV 38/1, 38/2
Soft roller brush with a length of 356 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with soft, black 10 mm polyamide bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.25 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (mm)
|356
|Hardness grade
|medium-hard
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|356 x 61 x 61