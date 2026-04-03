Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2 m hose is connected to the device with a click fastener and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. The latter is compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 460 x 360 x 90

¹⁾ Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. ¹⁾ Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured in 2017 or later. ²⁾ Bayonet 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. ²⁾ Bayonet 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured in 2017 or later.

Videos
Compatible machines
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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