Water fine filter, 100 μm, R 1"
Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, max. temperature 60°C. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".
Fine-mesh water filter 100 μm, suitable for temperatures up to max. 60°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".
Specifications
Technical data
|Water connection (inch)
|1″
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4