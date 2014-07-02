Water fine filter, 100 μm, R 1"

Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, max. temperature 60°C. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".

Fine-mesh water filter 100 μm, suitable for temperatures up to max. 60°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".

Specifications

Technical data

Water connection (inch) 1″
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Compatible machines
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Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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