WV squeegee blades, black (170 mm)

Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for the narrow suction nozzles of our window vacs.

For permanently streak-free results: replace the 170 mm squeegee blade of the narrow suction nozzle quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 1 Go, WV 1 Compact, WV 2, WV 2 Universal, WV 3 Comfort, WV 5 and WVP 10.

Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 42 x 5
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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