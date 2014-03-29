Scrubber driers

Scheuersaugautomaten
KIK System
Fact System
eco!efficiency
DOSE
Mikrofaser Technologie
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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