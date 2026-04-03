Its versatility and cleaning power make it the ideal choice for professional cleaning of all textile, resilient and hard floor coverings: the surfactant-free Universal Cleaner RM 770 from Kärcher. Powerful enough to remove oil, grease and mineral-based soiling, while its surfactant-free formulation effectively reduces resoiling on textile surfaces and microporous stone and ceramic tiles. The solvent-free, enzyme-free cleaner can be used for everything from spray extraction with our Puzzi spray extraction machines to cleaning applications with scrubber dryers and carpet cleaning machines and even manual maintenance cleaning. Its low-foaming properties ensure particularly efficient use of the machines' tank volume. Building service contractors also benefit from an especially high level of user safety, as the surfactant-free Universal Cleaner, RM 770 is completely non-toxic.