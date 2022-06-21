POWER FOAM: VEHICLE CLEANING WITH WOW EFFECT

The operating principle of the Power foam lance

Simple application – Big effect



The mixture of cleaning agent, water and air is applied to the vehicle at high pressure using the Power foam lance and covers the vehicle with a voluminous and highly effective foam.

Apart from its use with Power foam, the lance is also used for cleaning the wheel rims with the Kärcher Power rim foam and for applying the Kärcher Power wax.

The Power foam lance not only cleans your customer's vehicle optimally, but also impresses with simple handling. Uniform coloured operating instructions, programme discs and high-pressure hoses provide orientation and facilitate operation.