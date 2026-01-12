Universali žarnos jungtis Plus

Universali žarnos mova Plus su minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Suderinama su visomis Click sistemomis.

Prijungti, atjungti ir pataisyti dabar lengva – su Kärcher praktiška ir ergonomiška universalia žarna Plus su minkšta plastikine rankena patogiam naudojimui. Lanksti jungčių sistema didelių ir mažų daržų ar kitų paviršių laistymą padaro itin paprastu. Sklendės ir jungtys yra itin svarbios visoms kokybiškoms laistymo sistemoms. Universalias žarnų jungtis galima derinti su trimis dažniausiai pasitaikančiais žarnų diametrais ir visomis sriegių sistemomis.

Savybės ir privalumai
Minkštos plastikinės įleistos rankenėles.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
"Click" sistema.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Spalva Geltona
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
Suderinami įrenginiai