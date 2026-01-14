Kärcher Performance Premium 1/2“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš novatoriškos austos medžiagos su Kärcher Premium ir kilpoms neleidžianti susidaryti technologija, ji yra maksimaliai tvirta, lankstumi ir atspari sulinkimui. Tokiu būdu užtikrinamas nepertraukiamas vandens tiekimas laistant vidutinio dydžio ir didelius sodus bei kitas erdves. Be to, žarna atspari atmosferos poveikiui anti-UV išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo medžiagą, o nepermatomas vidurinis sluoksnis neleidžia dumbliams kauptis žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą 18 metų garantiją. Performance Premium žarnos ilgis yra 50 metrų, jos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino, todėl ji nėra kenksminga sveikatai ir dėl sudėties yra tvari. Kitos veikimo ypatybės galimas slėgis 45 barai ir yra įspūdingai atspari aukštai temperatūrai atsparumas nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.