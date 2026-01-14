Hose PrimoFlex Premium 1/2"-50m

Kärcher naujovė: ypač lanksti ir atsilaisvinanti Performance Premium sodo žarna. Skersmuo: 1/2". Ilgis: 50 m. Su Kärcher Premium technologijos dėka nesusidaro kilpos.

Kärcher Performance Premium 1/2“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš novatoriškos austos medžiagos su Kärcher Premium ir kilpoms neleidžianti susidaryti technologija, ji yra maksimaliai tvirta, lankstumi ir atspari sulinkimui. Tokiu būdu užtikrinamas nepertraukiamas vandens tiekimas laistant vidutinio dydžio ir didelius sodus bei kitas erdves. Be to, žarna atspari atmosferos poveikiui anti-UV išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo medžiagą, o nepermatomas vidurinis sluoksnis neleidžia dumbliams kauptis žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą 18 metų garantiją. Performance Premium žarnos ilgis yra 50 metrų, jos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino, todėl ji nėra kenksminga sveikatai ir dėl sudėties yra tvari. Kitos veikimo ypatybės galimas slėgis 45 barai ir yra įspūdingai atspari aukštai temperatūrai atsparumas nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.

Savybės ir privalumai
Kärcher Premium apsaugos nuo kilpų susidarymo technologija
  • Lanksti ir atspari kilpų susidarymui – optimaliam vandens srautui be kilpų susidarymo.
50 metrų
  • Vidutinio dydžio ir didelių paviršių bei sodų laistymui.
Dėl kokybiškos austos medžiagos žarnos sienelės yra ypač tvirtos, todėl jos gali atlaikyti iki 45 barų slėgį
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
  • Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Itin ilgaamžė.
Kokybiška sodo žarna, be ftalatų (<0.1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
  • Atspari oro sąlygoms.
18 metų garantija.
  • Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 1/2″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 50
Spalva pilka
Svoris (kg) 7
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 7
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 390 x 390 x 170
