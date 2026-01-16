Hose PrimoFlex Premium 5/8"-25m

Naujovė Kärcher žarnų pasaulyje: ypač lanksti ir atspari susipynimui Performance Premium sodo žarna. Skersmuo: 5/8 ". Ilgis: 25 m. Su Kärcher Premium apsaugančia nuo kilpų technologija.

Kärcher Performance Premium 5/8“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš novatoriškos austos medžiagos su Kärcher Premium apsauganti nuo kilpų technologija, ji yra maksimaliai tvirta, lanksti ir atspari lūžiams. Tokiu būdu žarna užtikrina nepertraukiamą vandens tiekimą laistant mažus ir vidutinio dydžio sodus. Be to, atsparus atmosferos poveikiui anti-UV išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo medžiagą, o nepermatomas vidurinis sluoksnis neleidžia dumbliams kauptis žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą net 18 metų garantiją. Performance Premium žarna, kurios ilgis yra 25 metrai. Žarnos sudėtyje nėra sveikatai kenksmingų medžiagų tokių kaip nėra ftalatai (<0,1%), kadmis, baris ir švinas. Kitos veikimo ypatybės yra 40 barų pliūpsnio slėgis ir įspūdingas atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.

Savybės ir privalumai
Kärcher Premium apsaugos nuo kilpų susidarymo technologija
  • Lanksti ir atspari kilpų susidarymui – optimaliam vandens srautui be kilpų susidarymo.
25 metrai
  • Mažų ir vidutinių sodų ir kitų vietų laistymui.
Kokybiška austa medžiaga suteikia žarnai tvirtumo - gali atlaikyti iki 40 barų slėgį
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
  • Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Itin ilgaamžė.
Kokybiška sodo žarna, be ftalatų (<0.1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
  • Atspari oro sąlygoms.
18 metų garantija.
  • Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 5/8″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 25
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 4,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 4,8
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 380 x 380 x 110
