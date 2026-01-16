Kärcher Performance Premium 5/8“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš novatoriškos austos medžiagos su Kärcher Premium apsauganti nuo kilpų technologija, ji yra maksimaliai tvirta, lanksti ir atspari lūžiams. Tokiu būdu žarna užtikrina nepertraukiamą vandens tiekimą laistant mažus ir vidutinio dydžio sodus. Be to, atsparus atmosferos poveikiui anti-UV išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo medžiagą, o nepermatomas vidurinis sluoksnis neleidžia dumbliams kauptis žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą net 18 metų garantiją. Performance Premium žarna, kurios ilgis yra 25 metrai. Žarnos sudėtyje nėra sveikatai kenksmingų medžiagų tokių kaip nėra ftalatai (<0,1%), kadmis, baris ir švinas. Kitos veikimo ypatybės yra 40 barų pliūpsnio slėgis ir įspūdingas atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.