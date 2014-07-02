Jungčių rinkinys aukšto slėgio valymo įrenginiams

Žarnų rinkinys aukšto slėgio valymui arba daržo laistymui. Su 10 m ilgio Primo Flex® žarna (3/4"), G3/4 čiaupo jungtimi, universalia žarnos jungtimi, o taip pat universalia žarnos jungtimi "Aqua Stop".

Šis žarnų komplektas idealiai tinka aukšto slėgio siurblių prijungimui prie vandens čiaupo, bet taip pat gali būti naudojama kaip sodo laistymo žarna. Komplekte yra 10 m PrimoFlex® žarna (3/4 ") be ftalatų, 1 vnt. G3 / 4- čiaupo jungtis, 1 universali žarnos jungtis ir 1 universali žarnos jungtis su Aqua Stop mechanizmu. Ypatingai lanksčios, tvirtos ir nesusivejančios. Naujosios Kärcher pagamintos žarnos pasižymi įvairiais privalumais: ilgaamžiškumu ir lengvu naudojimu. Patrauklūs laistymo žarnų komplektai puikiai papildo Kärcher asortimentą šioje kategorijoje Laistymas su Kärcher yra išmanus laistymo būdas!

Savybės ir privalumai
PrimoFlex® žarna (3/4") 10 m.
Universali žarnos jungtis Plus 2.645-193.0
Universali žarnos jungtis Plus 2.645-194.0 su Aqua Stop mechanizmu
Sriegio čiaupo jungtis G3/4.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Geltona
Svoris (kg) 2,4
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 2,4
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 370 x 370 x 105

Prijungdami šiuos produktus prie geriamojo vandens šaltinio, privalote atsižvelgti į EN 1717 reikalavimus. Jei reikia, kreipkitės į vandens tiekimo specialistą.

Suderinami įrenginiai