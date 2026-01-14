Aukštos kokybės sodo žarna „Performance Plus“, kurios skersmuo yra 1/2", o ilgis - 20 m, puikiai tinka mažų ir vidutinio dydžio sodų bei kitų teritorijų laistymui. Dėl aukštos kokybės daugiasluoksnės austos medžiagos suteikiamas geresnis pojūtis, žarną patogiau laikyti rankoje. Ji yra ypač tvirta, lanksti ir apsaugota nuo susipynimo - idealios savybės aukštos kokybės laistymo sistemai, užtikrinančiai pastovų vandens srautą. Be to, jos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino - tai reiškia, kad nėra kenksminga sveikatai, tačiau ji vis tiek yra patvari. Oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o matinis vidurinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Galimas slėgis 45 barai. Žarna yra atspari temperatūros pokyčiams nuo -20 iki +60 ° C. Šiai sodo žarnai suteikiama 15 metų garantija.