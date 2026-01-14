Laistymo žarna Performance Plus 1/2" -20m

Ypač lanksti ir apsaugota nuo susipynimo dėl aukštos kokybės daugiasluoksnės austos medžiagos: nauja 20 metrų ilgio „Performance Plus 1/2“ sodo žarna. Užtikrina pastovų vandens srautą.

Aukštos kokybės sodo žarna „Performance Plus“, kurios skersmuo yra 1/2", o ilgis - 20 m, puikiai tinka mažų ir vidutinio dydžio sodų bei kitų teritorijų laistymui. Dėl aukštos kokybės daugiasluoksnės austos medžiagos suteikiamas geresnis pojūtis, žarną patogiau laikyti rankoje. Ji yra ypač tvirta, lanksti ir apsaugota nuo susipynimo - idealios savybės aukštos kokybės laistymo sistemai, užtikrinančiai pastovų vandens srautą. Be to, jos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino - tai reiškia, kad nėra kenksminga sveikatai, tačiau ji vis tiek yra patvari. Oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o matinis vidurinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Galimas slėgis 45 barai. Žarna yra atspari temperatūros pokyčiams nuo -20 iki +60 ° C. Šiai sodo žarnai suteikiama 15 metų garantija.

Savybės ir privalumai
Aukštos kokybės medžiagų vidurinis sluoksnis
  • Lankstumas ir atsparumas smūgiams garantuoja optimalų vandens tekėjimą.
20 metrų
  • Mažų ir vidutinių sodų ir kitų vietų laistymui.
Dėl kokybiškos austos medžiagos žarnos sienelės yra ypač tvirtos, todėl jos gali atlaikyti iki 45 barų slėgį
  • Tvirta
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
  • Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Itin ilgaamžė.
Be ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
  • Atspari oro sąlygoms.
15 metų garantija.
  • Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 1/2″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 20
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,7
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 2,7
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 280 x 280 x 130
