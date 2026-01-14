Laistymo žarna Performance Premium 1/2" - 20m
Inovatyvios žarnos iš Kärcher: ypač lanksti ir apsaugota nuo susipynimo „Performance Premium“ sodo žarna. Skersmuo: 1/2". Ilgis: 20 m. Su Kärcher „Premium“ apsauga nuo susipynimo.
Kärcher „Performance Premium 1/2“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš inovatyvios austos medžiagos su Kärcher „Premium“ technologija nuo susipynimo, ji pasižymi maksimaliu tvirtumu, lankstumu ir atsparumu susipynimui. Tokiu būdu žarna užtikrina nepertraukiamą vandens srautą laistant mažus ir vidutinio dydžio paviršius ir sodus. Be to, oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o matinis vidurinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą 18 metų garantiją. „Performance Premium“ žarna, kurios ilgis yra 20 metrų, taip pat pasižymi puikiais sveikatos ir tvarumo rezultatais, nes joje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino. Kitos našumo ypatybės - galimas slėgis 45 barai ir įspūdingas atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.
Savybės ir privalumai
Kärcher Premium apsaugos nuo kilpų susidarymo technologija
- Lanksti ir atspari kilpų susidarymui – optimaliam vandens srautui be kilpų susidarymo.
20 metrų
- Mažų ir vidutinių sodų ir kitų vietų laistymui.
Dėl kokybiškos austos medžiagos žarnos sienelės yra ypač tvirtos, todėl jos gali atlaikyti iki 45 barų slėgį
- Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
- Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
- Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
- Itin ilgaamžė.
Kokybiška sodo žarna, be ftalatų (<0.1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
- Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
- Atspari oro sąlygoms.
18 metų garantija.
- Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Skersmuo
|1/2″
|Vamzdžio ilgis (m)
|20
|Spalva
|Juoda
|Svoris (kg)
|2,8
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|2,8
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 120
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4 terasų valymo įrenginys
- PCL 6 terasų valymo įrenginys
- Premium žarnų ritė HR 7.300
- Prie sienos tvirtinama žarnos ritė HR 3.20
- Rankinis plovimo Įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus
- Reguliatorius laistymui SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic
- Žarnos laikiklis
- Žarnos laikiklis Plus
- Žarnos ritė HR 3
- Žarnos ritė HR 4
- Žarnos ritės HR 4.30 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 2.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 3.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 4.20 rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlio HT 5.20 M rinkinys
- Žarnų vežimėlis HR 2.10 Set
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 2
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 3
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 4
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 5 M
- Žarnų vežimėlis HT 6 M
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- Metalinis žarnos vežimėlis HT 80 M