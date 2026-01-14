Kärcher „Performance Premium 1/2“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš inovatyvios austos medžiagos su Kärcher „Premium“ technologija nuo susipynimo, ji pasižymi maksimaliu tvirtumu, lankstumu ir atsparumu susipynimui. Tokiu būdu žarna užtikrina nepertraukiamą vandens srautą laistant mažus ir vidutinio dydžio paviršius ir sodus. Be to, oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o matinis vidurinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą 18 metų garantiją. „Performance Premium“ žarna, kurios ilgis yra 20 metrų, taip pat pasižymi puikiais sveikatos ir tvarumo rezultatais, nes joje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino. Kitos našumo ypatybės - galimas slėgis 45 barai ir įspūdingas atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.