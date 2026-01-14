Laistymo žarna Performance Premium 1/2" - 20m

Inovatyvios žarnos iš Kärcher: ypač lanksti ir apsaugota nuo susipynimo „Performance Premium“ sodo žarna. Skersmuo: 1/2". Ilgis: 20 m. Su Kärcher „Premium“ apsauga nuo susipynimo.

Kärcher „Performance Premium 1/2“ nėra įprasta sodo žarna. Pagaminta iš inovatyvios austos medžiagos su Kärcher „Premium“ technologija nuo susipynimo, ji pasižymi maksimaliu tvirtumu, lankstumu ir atsparumu susipynimui. Tokiu būdu žarna užtikrina nepertraukiamą vandens srautą laistant mažus ir vidutinio dydžio paviršius ir sodus. Be to, oro sąlygoms ir UV atsparus išorinis sluoksnis apsaugo žarną nuo susidėvėjimo, o matinis vidurinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Štai kodėl Kärcher suteikia įspūdingą 18 metų garantiją. „Performance Premium“ žarna, kurios ilgis yra 20 metrų, taip pat pasižymi puikiais sveikatos ir tvarumo rezultatais, nes joje nėra ftalatų (<0,1%), kadmio, bario ir švino. Kitos našumo ypatybės - galimas slėgis 45 barai ir įspūdingas atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60 ° C.

Savybės ir privalumai
Kärcher Premium apsaugos nuo kilpų susidarymo technologija
  • Lanksti ir atspari kilpų susidarymui – optimaliam vandens srautui be kilpų susidarymo.
20 metrų
  • Mažų ir vidutinių sodų ir kitų vietų laistymui.
Dėl kokybiškos austos medžiagos žarnos sienelės yra ypač tvirtos, todėl jos gali atlaikyti iki 45 barų slėgį
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo -20 iki +60°C
  • Kokybiška žarna.
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Itin ilgaamžė.
Kokybiška sodo žarna, be ftalatų (<0.1%), kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Nekenksmingas sveikatai ir tausojantis aplinką
Viršutinis sluoksnis saugo nuo UV spindulių
  • Atspari oro sąlygoms.
18 metų garantija.
  • Atitinka aukštus kokybės standartus.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 1/2″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 20
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 2,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 2,8
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 280 x 280 x 120
