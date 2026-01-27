PrimoFlex® žarna (5/8") 50 m

Kokybiška PrimoFlex® sodo žarna (5/8") 50 m. Atspari slėgiui, sutvirtinta juostele. Sudėtis nepavojinga sveikatai. Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar. Itin platus temperatūros diapazonas: nuo 0 iki +40 °C.

Kokybiška PrimoFlex® sodo žarna (5/8") 50 m. Idealiai tinkama nedideliems ir dideliems plotams ir sodams laistyti. Tai 3 sluoksnių sodo žarna, atspari slėgiui, sutvirtintinimo juostele. Žarnos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų, kadmio, bario ar švino, tai užtikrina saugią sveikatai sudėtį. Atspari oro sąlygoms, UV spinduliams išorinė žarnos danga apsaugo medžiagą, o matinis tarpinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar. Temperatūros atsparumo diapazonas: nuo 0 iki +40 °C. Suteikiama 12 metų garantija. Kärcher sodo žarnos yra itin lanksčios, patvarios ir apsaugotos nuo mazgų susidarymo. Šios žarnos pasižymi akivaizdžiais privalumais: išskirtiniu ilgaamžiškumu ir nesudėtingu naudojimu. Būk sumanus, laistyk su Kärcher!

Savybės ir privalumai
12 metų garantija.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
3 sluoksnių žarna.
  • Nesusipina
Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
  • Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo 0 iki +40 °C
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Be kadmio, bario ir švino
  • Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
  • Garantuotas atsparumas ir tvirtumas
Kokybiška sodo žarna be ftalatų
  • Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Atspari oro sąlygoms, UV spinduliams išorinė žarnos danga.
  • Garantuotas patvarumas.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Skersmuo 5/8″
Vamzdžio ilgis (m) 50
Spalva Geltona
Svoris (kg) 7,4
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 7,4
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 370 x 370 x 195
PrimoFlex® žarna (5/8") 50 m
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sodo laistymas
  • Skirta didelių sodų laistymui
  • Vazoninių augalų laistymui
  • Visų rūšių augalų laistymui (mažų lysvių, pavienių augalų ir vazoninių augalų).
  • Sodo technika ir įrankiai