PrimoFlex® žarna (5/8") 50 m
Kokybiška PrimoFlex® sodo žarna (5/8") 50 m. Atspari slėgiui, sutvirtinta juostele. Sudėtis nepavojinga sveikatai. Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar. Itin platus temperatūros diapazonas: nuo 0 iki +40 °C.
Kokybiška PrimoFlex® sodo žarna (5/8") 50 m. Idealiai tinkama nedideliems ir dideliems plotams ir sodams laistyti. Tai 3 sluoksnių sodo žarna, atspari slėgiui, sutvirtintinimo juostele. Žarnos sudėtyje nėra ftalatų, kadmio, bario ar švino, tai užtikrina saugią sveikatai sudėtį. Atspari oro sąlygoms, UV spinduliams išorinė žarnos danga apsaugo medžiagą, o matinis tarpinis sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje. Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar. Temperatūros atsparumo diapazonas: nuo 0 iki +40 °C. Suteikiama 12 metų garantija. Kärcher sodo žarnos yra itin lanksčios, patvarios ir apsaugotos nuo mazgų susidarymo. Šios žarnos pasižymi akivaizdžiais privalumais: išskirtiniu ilgaamžiškumu ir nesudėtingu naudojimu. Būk sumanus, laistyk su Kärcher!
Savybės ir privalumai
12 metų garantija.
Garantuotas patvarumas.
3 sluoksnių žarna.
- Nesusipina
Pliūpsnio slėgis: 24 bar.

Patogi sodo žarna su slėgiui atsparia apsauga.
- Paprasta naudoti.
Atsparumas temperatūrai nuo 0 iki +40 °C

Be kadmio, bario ir švino
- Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Šviesai nepralaidus sluoksnis apsaugo nuo dumblių susidarymo žarnos viduje.
- Garantuotas atsparumas ir tvirtumas
Kokybiška sodo žarna be ftalatų
- Saugi ir draugiška aplinkai
Atspari oro sąlygoms, UV spinduliams išorinė žarnos danga.

Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Skersmuo
|5/8″
|Vamzdžio ilgis (m)
|50
|Spalva
|Geltona
|Svoris (kg)
|7,4
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|7,4
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|370 x 370 x 195
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
- Sodo laistymas
- Skirta didelių sodų laistymui
- Vazoninių augalų laistymui
- Visų rūšių augalų laistymui (mažų lysvių, pavienių augalų ir vazoninių augalų).
- Sodo technika ir įrankiai