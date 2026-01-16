Rinkinys laistymui
Rinkinys laistymui (sodo laistymui ir vandens tiekimui aukštaslėgiams aparatams). Rinkinį sudaro 10 m PrimoFlex® žarna (½"), žarnos jungtis su ir be Aqua Stop bei universali jungtis.
Laistymo rinkinys gali būti naudojamas ne tik sodo laistymui, bet ir vandens tiekimui aukštaslėgiams aparatams. Komplektą sudaro 10 m ftalato neturinti PrimoFlex® žarna (½"), greita jungtis, greita jungtis su Aqua Stop ir universali jungtis čiaupams be sriegio. Reduktorius leidžia naudoti čiaupo adaptarį su čiaupais, kurių skersmuo yra nuo 15 iki 20 mm. Viskas gali būti paruošta be įrankių pagalbos.
Savybės ir privalumai
Laistymo rinkinys paruoštas pajungimui
- Idealus sodo laistymui ir vandens tiekimui į aukštaslėgius įrenginius.
10 metrų, 1/2" PrimoFlex® žarna.
- Lankstus ir su slėgiui atspariu, austu sustiprinimu.
Universali čiaupo jungtis.
- Patogi jungtis čiaupams be sriegio, kurių skersmuo nuo 15 iki 20 mm.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Vamzdžio ilgis (m)
|10
|Sriegio dydis
|G1/2
|Spalva
|Geltona
|Svoris (kg)
|1,2
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|1,3
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
Prijungdami šiuos produktus prie geriamojo vandens šaltinio, privalote atsižvelgti į EN 1717 reikalavimus. Jei reikia, kreipkitės į vandens tiekimo specialistą.
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
- Sodo laistymas
- Sodo technika ir įrankiai