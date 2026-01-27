Automobilio salono priežiūros priemonė, šilkinio matinio blizgesio RM 652, 500ml

Giluminis plastikinių ir guminių paviršių valymas bei apsauga. Paviršius įgauna šilkinį matinį blizgesį, todėl atrodo kaip naujas, yra malonus liesti ir atstumia vandenį ir nešvarumus.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Automobilio salono priežiūros priemonė, šilkinio matinio blizgesio RM 652, 500ml
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Kabinoms
  • Plastikinės panelės