Automobilio žieminis langų ploviklio koncentratas -60°C RM 670, 5l

Langų ir priekinių žibintų apiplovimo sistemų valymo ir apsaugos nuo užšalimo priemonė. Apsaugo priekinį stiklą nuo apšalimo ir garantuoja vaizdą, kuriame nėra dryžių ir akinimo.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 5
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 1
Svoris (kg) 5
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 5,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Produktas
  • Labai efektyvus koncentratas priekinio stiklo plovimui žiemos metu. Iš 5 litrų koncentrato gaunama iki 15 litrų priekinio stiklo plovimo skysčio.
  • Neleidžia užšalti priekinio stiklo purkštukams
  • Valymas be likučių, be dryžių
  • Pašalina stabdžių dulkes, padangų nuosėdas, žiemos druskos likučius, sniegą ir kt.
  • Sumažina akinimo tikimybę
  • Nesukelia jokių įtampos sukeliamų įtrūkimų ant polikarbonato, taip pat tinka, pavyzdžiui, priekiniams žibintams valyti
  • Prieškalkinės formulės dėka galima sumaišyti su įvairaus kietumo vandeniu. Napalieka kalkių ant priekinio stiklo po plovimo ir neleidžia užkalkėti purkštukams.
  • Tinka plokščios srovės purkštukams
  • Galima maišyti su vasariniu „Kärcher“ priekinio stiklo valikliu. Pereinamuoju laikotarpiu rudenį ir pavasarį talpos nereikia ištuštinti.
  • Malonaus ir gaivaus citrusinio aromato
Automobilio žieminis langų ploviklio koncentratas -60°C RM 670, 5l
Automobilio žieminis langų ploviklio koncentratas -60°C RM 670, 5l
Automobilio žieminis langų ploviklio koncentratas -60°C RM 670, 5l
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
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