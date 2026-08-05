Automobilio žieminis langų ploviklio koncentratas -60°C RM 670, 5l
Langų ir priekinių žibintų apiplovimo sistemų valymo ir apsaugos nuo užšalimo priemonė. Apsaugo priekinį stiklą nuo apšalimo ir garantuoja vaizdą, kuriame nėra dryžių ir akinimo.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Pakuotės dydis (l)
|5
|Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s))
|1
|Svoris (kg)
|5
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|5,1
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Produktas
- Labai efektyvus koncentratas priekinio stiklo plovimui žiemos metu. Iš 5 litrų koncentrato gaunama iki 15 litrų priekinio stiklo plovimo skysčio.
- Neleidžia užšalti priekinio stiklo purkštukams
- Valymas be likučių, be dryžių
- Pašalina stabdžių dulkes, padangų nuosėdas, žiemos druskos likučius, sniegą ir kt.
- Sumažina akinimo tikimybę
- Nesukelia jokių įtampos sukeliamų įtrūkimų ant polikarbonato, taip pat tinka, pavyzdžiui, priekiniams žibintams valyti
- Prieškalkinės formulės dėka galima sumaišyti su įvairaus kietumo vandeniu. Napalieka kalkių ant priekinio stiklo po plovimo ir neleidžia užkalkėti purkštukams.
- Tinka plokščios srovės purkštukams
- Galima maišyti su vasariniu „Kärcher“ priekinio stiklo valikliu. Pereinamuoju laikotarpiu rudenį ir pavasarį talpos nereikia ištuštinti.
- Malonaus ir gaivaus citrusinio aromato
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
- Pavojinga
- H225 Labai degūs skystis ir garai.
- H319 Sukelia smarkų akių dirginimą.
- P101 Jei reikalinga gydytojo konsultacija, su savimi turėkite produkto talpyklą ar jo etiketę.
- P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
- P210 Laikyti atokiau nuo šilumos šaltinių, karštų paviršių, žiežirbų, atviros liepsnos arba kitų degimo šaltinių. Nerūkyti.
- P305 + P351 + P338 PATEKUS Į AKIS: atsargiai plauti vandeniu kelias minutes. Išimti kontaktinius lęšius, jeigu jie yra ir jeigu lengvai galima tai padaryti. Toliau plauti akis.
- P337 + P313 Jei akių dirginimas nepraeina: kreiptis į gydytoją.
- P403 + P235 Laikyti gerai vėdinamoje vietoje. Laikyti vėsioje vietoje.
- P501a Turinį/talpą išpilti (išmesti) - šalinti pagal vietines / regionines / nacionalines / tarptautines taisykles.
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home *EU
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Universal
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium
- OC 7-18 Handheld
- OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set
- OC Handheld Compact
- Rankinis plovimo Įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- Rankinis plovimo įrenginys KHB 4-18 Plus
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic OJ
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 HOME T150
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 2 Universal
- K 2. Plovimo įrenginys
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 3 Home T50
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 UM PROMO (BT)
- K 5
- K 5 Black ir Žarnos ir jungčių rinkinys
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50
- KBH 5 plovimo įrenginio rinkinys
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
Pritaikymo sritys
- Stiklai