Automobilių stiklų valiklis RM 650, 500ml

Automobilių stiklų ir veidrodžių valymas be dryžių. Patikimai pašalina vabzdžius, pirštų antspaudus ir nešvarumus. Pasižymi antistatiniu poveikiu.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Stiklai
  • Langai ir stiklo paviršiai