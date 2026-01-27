Vabzdžių valiklis, 500ml

Švelniai pašalina vabzdžius nuo dažytų paviršių, automobilių radiatorių grotelių, išorinių veidrodžių ir plastiko detalių.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (ml) 500
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 8
Svoris (kg) 0,5
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,7
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Dažyti paviršiai
  • Metalas
  • Chromuoti paviršiai
  • Plastikas