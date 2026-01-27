Medinių paviršių valiklis trys-viename RM 612, 1l

Veiksmingas medienos valiklis, skirtas naudojimui su Kärcher slėginiais purkštuvais. Unikali „trys viename“ formulė padeda pašalinti purvą, saugo nuo UV ir palengvina priežiūrą. Gali būti naudojamas valyti visus apdorotus ir neapdorotus vandeniui atsparius medienos paviršius namuose ir lauke.

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (kg) 1
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,2
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Mediniai paviršiai
  • Mediniai namai