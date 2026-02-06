Stiklo paviršiaus apdailos priemonė RM 627 trijų funkcijų, 1l

Priemonė užtikrina ilgalaikę švarą be dėmių ir dryžių ir ypač tinka dideliems, sunkiai pasiekiamiems langams (pvz., žiemos sodams ir stikliniams fasadams).

Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Pakuotės dydis (l) 1
Pakuotės vienetas (Piece(s)) 6
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Produktas
  • Stiklo paviršių poliravimas be dryžių
  • Patikima apsauga nuo pakartotinio užteršimo
  • Sutaupoma iki 30 % laiko
  • Pritaikytas „Kärcher“ įrenginiams, garantuojant medžiagų suderinamumą
  • Butelis pagamintas naudojant 100 proc. perdirbto plastiko
  • Pagaminta Vokietijoje
Stiklo paviršiaus apdailos priemonė RM 627 trijų funkcijų, 1l
Įspėjimai ir saugumo rekomendacijos pagal EB direktyvas
  • P102 Laikyti vaikams neprieinamoje vietoje.
  • EUH 210 Saugos duomenų lapą galima gauti paprašius.
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Dideli, sunkiai pasiekiami stikliniai paviršiai
  • Žiemos sodams