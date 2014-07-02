9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna

9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna, tinkama Kärcher buitiniams slėginiams plovimo įrenginiams (K 2 - K 7), pagamintiems nuo 2009 metų, kuriuose žarna jungiama su pistoletu ir slėginiu plovimo įrenginiu per greitojo sujungimo jungtį. Žarna atlaiko iki 160 bar slėgį ir 60 °C temperatūrą.

9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna, tinkama Kärcher buitiniams slėginiams plovimo įrenginiams (K 2 - K 7), pagamintiems nuo 2009 metų ir vėliau, kuriuose žarna jungiama su gaiduku ir slėgine poveržle per „Quick Connect“ greitojo jungimo jungtį. Ši žarna skirta iki 160 bar slėgiui ir iki 60 °C temperatūroms.

Savybės ir privalumai
Pakeitimo žarna, 9 m
  • Greitoji žarnų jungtis
Greitosios jungties adapteris
  • Aukšto slėgio žarną paprasta valdyti, lengva prijungti ir atjungti nuo įrenginio ir pistoleto. Tai sutaupo laiko ir pastangų.
Greito jungimo sistema
  • Lengvam valymui
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Temperatūra (°C) max. 60
Maks. slėgis (bar) 180
Ilgis (m) 9
Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,8
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Suderinami įrenginiai
Priedai