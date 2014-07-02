9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna
9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna, tinkama Kärcher buitiniams slėginiams plovimo įrenginiams (K 2 - K 7), pagamintiems nuo 2009 metų, kuriuose žarna jungiama su pistoletu ir slėginiu plovimo įrenginiu per greitojo sujungimo jungtį. Žarna atlaiko iki 160 bar slėgį ir 60 °C temperatūrą.
9 m ilgio aukšto slėgio pakeitimo žarna, tinkama Kärcher buitiniams slėginiams plovimo įrenginiams (K 2 - K 7), pagamintiems nuo 2009 metų ir vėliau, kuriuose žarna jungiama su gaiduku ir slėgine poveržle per „Quick Connect“ greitojo jungimo jungtį. Ši žarna skirta iki 160 bar slėgiui ir iki 60 °C temperatūroms.
Savybės ir privalumai
Pakeitimo žarna, 9 m
- Greitoji žarnų jungtis
Greitosios jungties adapteris
- Aukšto slėgio žarną paprasta valdyti, lengva prijungti ir atjungti nuo įrenginio ir pistoleto. Tai sutaupo laiko ir pastangų.
Greito jungimo sistema
- Lengvam valymui
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Temperatūra (°C)
|max. 60
|Maks. slėgis (bar)
|180
|Ilgis (m)
|9
|Spalva
|Juoda
|Svoris (kg)
|0,8
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|1
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
Suderinami įrenginiai
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 OJ
- K 2 OPP Car
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition *EU
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WKS
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ BB *EU
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K3 Car & Home T50