Antgalio ilgiklis 40 cm

Prailgina antgalį 40 cm. Efektyviam sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų valymui.

Savybės ir privalumai
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų valymui
Kompaktiškas dizainas
  • Išplečia darbų galimybes, lengvas pritaikymas.
  • Lengva naudoti.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms (kampai, tarpai, plyšiai ir pan.)
Antgalio ilgiklis 40 cm atsarginės dalys

Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.