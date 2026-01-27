Apsauga nuo taškymosi

Skaidri apsauga nuo taškymosi, skirta K 2 - K 7 klasės aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiams, apsaugo naudotoją ir aplinką nuo vandens. Idealiai tinka valyti kampus ir pakraščius.

Idealiai tinka valyti kampus ir pakraščius: apsauga nuo taškymosi - specialiai sukurta K 2 - K 7 Kärcher klasės aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiams - apsaugo operatorių ir aplinką nuo vandens. Skaidrus dizainas užtikrina aiškų valomo ploto vaizdą. Priedas tinkamas naudoti su visais Vario Power purkštuvais ir daugiafunkciais purškimo antgaliais. Netinkamas MP 145 ir MP 180 daugiafunkciams purkštukams 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0).

Savybės ir privalumai
Apsauga nuo taškymosi
  • Patikima apsauga nuo vandens taškymosi - ypač kai valomi kampai ir pakraščiai.
Skaidrus dizainas
  • Aiškiai matomas valomas paviršius, garantuoja geresnius valymo rezultatus
Komplektuojama su keleta adapterių
  • Tinkama naudoti su su "Vario Power" , "Multi Jet" bei rotaciniais purškimo antgaliais.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,5
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 220 x 188 x 237

* Netinkamas MP 145 ir MP 180 5 padėčių antgaliams (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0).

Pritaikymo sritys
  • Laiptai
  • Teritorijos aplink namą ir sode
