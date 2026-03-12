FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean putų purkštukas + Ultra Foam Cleaner

Ultra putų valiklis + greito jungimo sistemos putų antgalis FJ10 C „Connect 'n' Clean". Lengvas skirtingų ploviklių keitimas vos vienu paspaudimu.

FJ 10 C „Connect 'n' Clean" putų antgalis su putų valikliu. Greita valiklio keitimo sistema leidžia perjungti ploviklius vienu paspaudimu. Ploviklio dozė gali būti lengvai reguliuojama ant putų antgalio (geltonas mygtukas). Pagal poreikį galima reguliuoti srauto lygį. Tinka Kärcher aukšto slėgio įrenginiams nuo K 2 iki K 7 klasės.

Savybės ir privalumai
Inovatyvus putų angalis
  • Galingų putų generavimas ir naudojimas.
Rinkinyje
  • Praktiškas rinkinys su įvairiomis valymo priemonėmis.
Greito perjungimo sistema
  • Greitas ir patogus valiklio keitimas vienu paspaudimu.
Valymo priemonės dozavimo mazgas
  • Valymo priemonės suvartojimas priklauso nuo naudojimo.
Skaidri valymo priemonės talpa
  • Visada matomas turinys.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Antracitas
Svoris (kg) 1,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 102 x 201 x 260
Suderinamumas Seniems purškimo pistoletams iki 2010 m (pistoletai M, 96, 97): adapteris M (2.643-950.0) reikalingas
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės
  • Motociklai ir motoroleriai
  • Mobilūs namai
FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean putų purkštukas + Ultra Foam Cleaner atsarginės dalys

